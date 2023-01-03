LOOK: Nyckoles Harbor Part of Explosive Passing Play

South Carolina is well represented at the Under Armour All-American game, arguably the most prestigious All-Star event in all of high school football, as they have five commitments and one target playing, with the broadcast airing on ESPN2.

The aforementioned target Shane Beamer and the coaching staff are heavily pursuing is 2023 athlete Nyckoles Harbor from the nation's capital. Harbor is noted for his freakish athleticism at his size, to the point where he plans to run track and field while he plays in football in college. It's this reason why he's looking to play more tight end at the next level instead of defensive end, a position which would require to undergo significant weight fluctuations annually.

Some have wonder if Harbor can make the transition to tight end at the next level due to his inexperience at that spot, but as he showed in the Under Armour All-America game Tuesday night, his natural god gifted abilities should quell any of those concerns.

Harbor is already showing his ball skills by able to highpoint a pass while moving horizontally across the field, and if he had a better angle, could've had a chance to score a touchdown for his team.

There's no question that whichever team is lucky enough to land Harbor is getting a once in a generation type of athlete, and plays like this, despite being green at the tight end position, showcase that.

