The Texas Longhorns finished the 2023 Early Signing Period with the No. 3 overall recruiting class in the country, behind only Alabama and Georgia.

And in Tuesday's 2023 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, the Longhorns class is set to be well represented, with many of their top signees, as well as a top target, taking center stage at the game.

Here is who, what and how to watch anything and everything Texas Longhorns on Tuesday evening:

Who and What to Watch From Longhorns Prospects

WR - Johntay Cook - Desoto (TX)

One of the top wideouts in the 2023 class, Cook is an electrifying talent that demands double teams at all times. He can take the top off of the defense on a deep ball, or take a screen to the house at any given moment. He has drawn comparisons to former USC star Nelson Agohlor and will be one of the most exciting players to watch in the game. Cook will be representing the Longhorns on Team Phantom.

RB - Cedric Baxter - Edgewater (Orlando, FL)

Rated as the top running back in the country by nearly every recruiting outlet, Baxter is a Day 1 contributor from the second he steps foot on campus in Austin. He will be in the conversation for the No. 1 running back for Steve Sarkisian when the 2023 season kicks off. He has drawn comparisons to former Oklahoma standout Joe Mixon and former Penn State All-American, Larry Johnson. He will be representing the Longhorns on Team Phantom.

DL - Sydir Mitchell - Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ)

One of the biggest defensive linemen in the 2023 class at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Sydir Mitchell is the kind of mammoth space eater on the interior that the Longhorns desperately need going forward in the SEC. He will be representing the Longhorns on Team Phantom.

CB - Malik Muhammad - South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX)

One of the top-rated corners in the country and arguably the best in the state of Texas for the 2023 class, Malik 'Manny' Muhammad has the potential to be a true shutdown corner for the Longhorns. He has been compared to former Northwestern first-round pick Greg Newsome and could come in a compete for Day 1 playing time. He will be representing the Longhorns on Team Phantom.

S - Derek Williams - Westgate (New Iberia, LA)

Arguably the top safety in the 2023 class, Derek Williams was a major win for the Longhorns during the Early Signing Period. He is another freshman that will have Day 1 playing potential with players like Anthony Cook leaving the 40 Acres. He has been compared to former Georgia standout and first-round pick Lewis Cine. Williams will be representing the Longhorns with the rest of his signing class teammates on Team Phantom.

TE - Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (Phoenix, AZ)

The top remaining prospect on the Longhorns 2023 board, as well as the No. 1 tight end in the class, Duce Robinson is a physical specimen with enormous upside. Robinson will not be signing until February but could announce his decision at any time. He is down to Texas, USC, and Georgia, with the Longhorns making a solid push. He has drawn comparisons to Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller. He will be representing Pinnacle on Team Speed.

How to watch

Game Information: Under Armour All-American Game

Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. CT

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV: ESPN

