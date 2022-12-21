Skip to main content

Dontavius Braswell Signs Letter Of Intent

Running back Dontavius Braswell has signed with South Carolina and is bringing his electric ability to Columbia.

South Carolina lost running back MarShawn Lloyd to the transfer portal this offseason. While they have several other quality backs, they may need for a freshman to come in and take some reps.

Running back Dontavius Braswell may be that man. He is the only running back they took in the 2023 cycle because they believe in what he can be with a few years of development.

The Gamecocks have developed a reputation as a ground-and-pound, slow tempo football team. They are attempting to move in a new direction, and Braswell could help them.

Prospect: Dontavius Braswell

Projected Position: Running Back

Vitals: 5-11 and 200 lbs.

School: Washington County High School (Sandersville, Georgia)

Frame: Doesn't stand out physically, but has a decent amount of muscle for a running back of his stature entering college. Could stand to add around 15 pounds.

Athleticism: A unique athlete at the position. Has graceful strides that eat up turf; his change of direction leaves second-level defenders befuddled, and he knows how to flip his hips and drive off his back foot.

Instincts: Sound eye discipline when running outside zone concepts. He knows how to remain patient and read through his keys before attacking a hole.

Polish: Needs work between the tackles. His current stature limits his capabilities, but also needs to work on his balance through contact against front-seven players.

Bottom Line: There are plays where you question if he can turn into a three-down back. At the very least, Braswell should be a home-run hitter that adds another dimension to the run game.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Dontavius Braswell
Recruiting

Dontavius Braswell Signs Letter Of Intent

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19284370
Recruiting

ENSD Updates: South Carolina Set To Sign A Major Class

By SI Staff Report
IMG_0200
Recruiting

Xzavier McLeod Signs Letter Of Intent

By Evan Crowell
Elijah Davis
Football

Elijah Davis Commits To South Carolina

By Andrew Lyon
Oluwatosin Babalade
Recruiting

Oluwatosin Babalade Recommits To South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
Reid Mikeska
Recruiting

Reid Mikeska Flips To South Carolina

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19141895
Football

Devonni Reed Declares For NFL Draft

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19368888
Football

Trey Knox Commits To South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
Jatavius Shivers
Recruiting

Jatavius Shivers Ready To Pave The Way For Carolina

By Evan Crowell