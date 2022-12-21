Dontavius Braswell Signs Letter Of Intent

South Carolina lost running back MarShawn Lloyd to the transfer portal this offseason. While they have several other quality backs, they may need for a freshman to come in and take some reps.

Running back Dontavius Braswell may be that man. He is the only running back they took in the 2023 cycle because they believe in what he can be with a few years of development.

The Gamecocks have developed a reputation as a ground-and-pound, slow tempo football team. They are attempting to move in a new direction, and Braswell could help them.

Prospect: Dontavius Braswell

Projected Position: Running Back

Vitals: 5-11 and 200 lbs.

School: Washington County High School (Sandersville, Georgia)

Frame: Doesn't stand out physically, but has a decent amount of muscle for a running back of his stature entering college. Could stand to add around 15 pounds.

Athleticism: A unique athlete at the position. Has graceful strides that eat up turf; his change of direction leaves second-level defenders befuddled, and he knows how to flip his hips and drive off his back foot.

Instincts: Sound eye discipline when running outside zone concepts. He knows how to remain patient and read through his keys before attacking a hole.

Polish: Needs work between the tackles. His current stature limits his capabilities, but also needs to work on his balance through contact against front-seven players.

Bottom Line: There are plays where you question if he can turn into a three-down back. At the very least, Braswell should be a home-run hitter that adds another dimension to the run game.

