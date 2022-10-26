Dontavius Braswell's Big Play Ability Fits South Carolina's Vision

South Carolina's recruiting strategy has made their offensive vision clear: they want high-caliber athletes that can make a big play at any time. Their current roster doesn't have many players that can break a long one, but that is about to change.

Running back commit Dontavius Braswell has spent his high school career tearing up the Georgia high school scene, becoming a feature back for Washington County High. Braswell's tape is littered with long runs and highlight plays, making him a clear fit for the Gamecocks.

Current Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd is creating national noise, and the two share many traits. The coaching staff believes they found another under-the-radar stud, but what exactly is Braswell bringing?

Impressive Change Of Direction

Braswell routinely saw high-level defensive fronts that could get penetration up front. Defenders often found their way into the backfield, but Braswell finds ways to escape.

His ability to flip his hips and drive off his back foot to create force is impressive; he generates two steps of separation simply by reversing the field. Braswell can get to top speed quickly, ruining angles for would-be tacklers.

SEC defenses will find the backfield, and it's the runner's job to create as much yardage as possible. Backs have to make quick decisions, so Braswell's ability to improvise will serve him well.

Top-End Speed

Most college running backs come in close to 225 lbs., but Braswell weighs 200 lbs. He won't be able to break tackles consistently, but Braswell's top-end speed translates to the next level.

Once Braswell hits the second level, he's tough to bring down; his ability to change direction, combined with his long speed, is too much for defensive backs. South Carolina doesn't have a back they can rely on to outrun defenders, which would be highly additive to their offense.

His strides eat up turf quickly, and his movements appear graceful. Braswell generates much power by sticking his foot in the ground and utilizing his lower body to get himself to another level.

Sound Eye Discipline

Backs can win with traits in high school, overpowering opponents with raw athleticism. However, they often struggle when they reach college because they haven't played the running back position.

Braswell is not one of those prospects. His high school runs various wide-zone concepts and the standard inside-zone looks. He can get his eyes from the front-side gap back across the line of scrimmage, an incredibly rare trait.

Defenses force you to make quick decisions, meaning running backs have to trust what they see. Braswell is mentally prepared to make those split-second decisions and does so consistently.

