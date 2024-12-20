Gamecock Digest

Former Five-Star QB Air Noland Set to Visit South Carolina

Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Air Noland (12) looks to throw during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Former Ohio State quarterback Air Noland, a highly-touted transfer, is set to visit South Carolina, according to a report from Pete Nakos. The true freshman, who was a Top 5 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, has four years of eligibility remaining and brings a strong resume to the table.

Noland, a former five-star recruit, chose Ohio State over Clemson and other major programs during his high school recruitment. The left-handed signal-caller is a pro-style quarterback known for his precision passing and ability to lead high-powered offenses.

High School Background and Athletic Achievements

Noland’s career at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, was nothing short of spectacular. He gained varsity experience as a freshman in 2020, starting three games and showing glimpses of his potential.

By his sophomore season, Noland took his game to new heights, leading Langston Hughes to a 13-2 record and a Georgia AAAAA state runner-up finish in 2021.

His junior year in 2022 was historic. Noland led the Panthers to a perfect 15-0 season and their first state title in school history. He threw for an incredible 55 touchdowns that season, ranking second all-time in Georgia high school football history for a

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

