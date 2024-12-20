Former Five-Star QB Air Noland Set to Visit South Carolina
Former Ohio State quarterback Air Noland, a highly-touted transfer, is set to visit South Carolina, according to a report from Pete Nakos. The true freshman, who was a Top 5 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, has four years of eligibility remaining and brings a strong resume to the table.
Noland, a former five-star recruit, chose Ohio State over Clemson and other major programs during his high school recruitment. The left-handed signal-caller is a pro-style quarterback known for his precision passing and ability to lead high-powered offenses.
High School Background and Athletic Achievements
Noland’s career at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, was nothing short of spectacular. He gained varsity experience as a freshman in 2020, starting three games and showing glimpses of his potential.
By his sophomore season, Noland took his game to new heights, leading Langston Hughes to a 13-2 record and a Georgia AAAAA state runner-up finish in 2021.
His junior year in 2022 was historic. Noland led the Panthers to a perfect 15-0 season and their first state title in school history. He threw for an incredible 55 touchdowns that season, ranking second all-time in Georgia high school football history for a
the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!