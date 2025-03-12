Former Gamecock QB Commit Landon Duckworth Sets Official Visit with South Carolina
The first commitment in South Carolina’s 2026 class was 4-star quarterback Landon Duckworth from Jackson, AL — ranked as the No. 6 QB and a top-50 prospect in the class. He originally committed to the Gamecocks on August 5th, 2023, but later decommitted on June 25th, 2024, after a surge of new offers sparked his interest in exploring other programs.
UCF, led by Gus Malzahn, quickly emerged as the favorite to land him. However, after visiting to watch UCF face Colorado — a game that ended in disappointment — the Knights' struggles throughout the season seemed to cool Duckworth’s interest.
Meanwhile, South Carolina never stopped recruiting him. The Gamecocks were deep in the mix for 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis, even seen as favorites at one point. But after Curtis recently cut South Carolina from his list, the Gamecocks shifted their focus to two key targets: Brady Smigiel from Newbury Park, CA, and a potential reunion with Landon Duckworth.
Duckworth announced his official visit schedule last night, with South Carolina securing a key spot:
- Georgia: May 30th - June 1st
- South Carolina: June 6th - 8th
- Florida State: June 13th - 15th
- Ole Miss: June 20th - 22nd
The Gamecocks hold the strongest relationship with Duckworth among his top schools. However, Florida State — now featuring Gus Malzahn as their offensive coordinator — could create a familiar South Carolina vs. Malzahn recruiting battle. Ole Miss is also a dark horse to watch, setting up an exciting summer ahead in Duckworth’s recruitment.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!