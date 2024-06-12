Four Gamecock Targets Set New Commitment Dates for This Month and Next
The Gamecocks have been hot in June in terms of landing commitments. They added three new players into the class this weekend, including LB Jaquel Holman, EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah, and CB Christopher Hatfield. Along with those additions, the Gamecocks have three unannounced welcome homes yet to announce their decision. Four prospects either have a commitment coming up or have moved up their date to this month or the next.
Commitment Dates:
- Four-star tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr.: June 14th
- Three-star athlete AJ Brand: June 23rd
- Four-star guard Dontrell Glover: July 1st
- Four-star safety Lagonza Hayward: July 27th
Shedrick Sarratt Jr.: June 14th
After releasing his top six, which included Colorado, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, and NC State, the Gamecocks are currently the leader for Shedrick to land his commitment from the Gaffney, SC product.
Shedrick Sarratt Jr. Rankings:
- 247 Sports: NATL: 331, OT: 27, SC: 4
- ON3 Sports: NATL: 181, OT: 12, SC: 4
- ESPN: NATL: NR, OT: NR, SC: NR
- Rivals: NATL: NA, OT: NR, SC: 16
Shedrick Sarratt Jr.'s Consensus Ratings:
- National (NATL): 256
- Position (OT): 20
- State (SC): 8
- Star (ranking): Four-star
AJ Brand: June 23rd
AJ is a three-star quarterback from Irmo, SC. The Gamecocks have plans to use him as an “athlete” instead of being listed as a “quarterback”, much like Gamecock star DB DQ Smith, a former three-star QB coming out of high school himself. The plan at this moment is to play AJ either as a corner or a safety for SC. This recruitment is coming down between Carolina and Virginia Tech, and the Gamecocks have been letting it be known that they really want AJ to stay home after his OV just two weeks ago.
AJ Brand Rankings:
- 247 Sports: NATL: 781, ATH: 111, SC: 20
- ON3 Sports: NATL: NR, ATH: 40, SC: 18
- ESPN: NATL: NR, ATH: NR, SC: NR
- Rivals: NATL: NA, ATH: 30, SC: 16
AJ Brand's Consensus Ratings:
- National (NATL): NR
- Position (ATH): 60
- State (SC): 18
- Star (ranking): Three-star
Dontrell Glover: July 1st
A four-star guard who said his commitment date the night after his official visit to South Carolina is an interesting one. Many believe South Carolina had the upper hand after that happened. Now Georgia seems to be gaining momentum after their official visit. The Gamecocks still have time to reclaim that momentum, but this one is going to come down to the wire between the Gamecocks and Bulldogs.
Dontrell Glover Rankings:
- 247 Sports: NATL: 285, IOL: 23, GA: 43
- ON3 Sports: NATL: 303, IOL: 33, GA: 47
- ESPN: NATL: NR, IOL: 9, GA: 36
- Rivals: NATL: 122, IOL: 3, GA: 15
Dontrell Glover's Consensus Ratings:
- National (NATL): NR
- Position (IOL): 17
- State (GA): 35
- Star (ranking): Four-star
Lagonza Hayward: July 27th
A top 100 prospect to move his commitment. Great visit to the University of South Carolina. His final schools are Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida. Just two weeks ago, Georgia took the lead from Tennessee, but after this week in South Carolina, has taken momentum from both programs, taking the lead and being the favorite right now to land his commitment.
Lagonza Hayward Rankings:
- 247 Sports: NATL: 82, S: 6, GA: 11
- ON3 Sports: NATL: 82, S: 7, GA: 11
- ESPN: NATL: 104, S: 10, GA: 18
- Rivals: NATL: NA, S: 27, GA: 39
Lagonza Hayward’s Consensus Ratings:
- National (NATL): 89
- Position (S): 12
- State (GA): 20
All four prospects could really change the trajectory of this class, which as of now is solid, but additions of this caliber could help attract even more talent.
Gamecock Class of 2025:
- Four-star CB Shamari Earls
- Four-star DL Caleb Williams
- Four-star WR Brian Rowe
- Three-star WR Jayden Sellers
- Three-star DL Anthony Addison
- Three-star S Damarcus Leach
- Three-star DL Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- Three-star DB Christopher Hatfield
- Three-star LB Jaquel Holman
