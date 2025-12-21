South Carolina EDGE Rusher Bryan Thomas Jr. Will Enter the 2026 NFL Draft

South Carolina fourth-year edge rusher Bryan Thomas Jr announces his decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, officially ending his collegiate career with the Gamecocks. Thomas Jr. was a stable presence coming off the edge during his time in Columbia. Defensive coordinator Clayton White will now have another player to replace on his defensive line next fall.

Coming over in the 2022 recruiting class, Thomas was a three-star recruit, the 108th ranked player in the state of Florida. In his four seasons with the team, the 6-foot-2 and 249 pass rusher out of Windermere, Florida, appeared in 46 games, making 19 starts. He will end his time in Columbia with 92 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles. 12 of his starts came in his senior season along with a career high in tackles (25), tackles for loss (12), sacks (8), and forced fumbles (3).

Thomas Jr. has NFL bloodlines as his father, Bryan Thomas, was a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2002. He spent 10 seasons with the New York Jets totaling 442 tackles and 33.5 sacks and was an assistant coach on the staff at Foundation. While Thomas Jr., may not end hear his name called in the first round of April's draft, he will wow some teams with his athleticism to go along with proven production in 2025.

Depleted Defensive Line

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Bryan Thomas Jr. (46) celebrates a sack against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

While this move was expected as Thomas Jr. does not have another year of eligibility, it does leave more gaps on the defensive front for South Carolina. Defensive tackles Nick Barrett and Monkell Goodwine will also move on after playing out their college career. And the transfer portal has taken reserve defensive tackle Zavion Hardy. So the Gamecocks will be looking to replace a number of players on that defensive front.

Head coach Shane Beamer will undoubtedly look to fill some needs in the transfer portal, but may have some options already in Columbia. Incoming true freshmen Julian Walker, Aiden Harris, and Noah Clark should have the opportunity to compete for playing time early on in their career with the holes on the defense. Beamer will also have to hire a defensive line coach, following Sterling Lucas' departure to LSU.

