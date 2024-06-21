Four-Star 2025 EDGE Jaquavious Dodd Commits to the Gamecocks
Highly sought-after EDGE recruit Jaquavious Dodd chooses South Carolina, significantly enhancing the Gamecocks' defensive lineup for the future.
Four-star EDGE Jaquavious Dodd has officially committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks, providing a significant boost to their future defense. Dodd, a standout athlete from Taylors, SC, stands at 6 feet 5 inches and weighs 225 pounds. His commitment to South Carolina is a notable win for the program, as Dodd had garnered offers from 19 schools, including East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Appalachian State.
In his 2023 junior season, Dodd demonstrated his prowess on the field with impressive statistics. He finished the season with 48 tackles, 24 tackles for loss (TFL), and 12 sacks, showcasing his ability to disrupt offenses and make impactful plays. These performances have earned him a four-star ranking from ON3 Sports, highlighting his status as one of the top recruits in the 2025 class.
Jaquavious Dodd . Rankings:
- 247 Sports: NATL: NR, EDGE: 46, SC: 12
- ON3 Sports: NATL: 139, EDGE: 14, SC: 2
- ESPN: NATL: NR, EDGE: NR, SC: NR
- Rivals: NATL: NA, EDGE: 24, SC: 6
Jaquavious Dodd's Consensus Ratings:
- National (NATL): 139
- Position (EDGE): 14
- State (SC): 2
- Star (ranking): Four-star
The Gamecocks who already have a top 25 class will look to continue to stay hot with one more unannounced commitment on the horizon the Gamecocks will look to make some good impressions in this week’s up coming official visits
