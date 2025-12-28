South Carolina Gamecocks Defensive Back Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

After transferring to South Carolina prior to the 2025 season, defensive back Myles Norwood will enter the transfer portal in hopes of finishing his last year of eligibility elsewhere next fall. Norwood began his career at Iowa State, transferred to Ball State, and then to South Carolina. He will be looking for his fourth home this offseason.

Norwood was a collegiate track star turned defensive back in his college career. His journey began at Iowa Western Community College where he was a track and field participant for the Reivers. Following his freshman year in track he moved on to Iowa State to play for then head coach Matt Campbell (now Penn State). He spent two seasons with the cyclones appearing in just one game against West Virginia in 2022. In 2024, he transferred to New Mexico State in February, but never played for the Aggies before transferring to Ball State just three months later.

At Ball State, Norwood appeared in all 12 games for the Cardinals making seven starts. He was credited with with 38 tackles including 2.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and a team-leading 10 pass breakups. After his breakout season with the Cardinals, Norwood commited to the Gamecocks for the 2025 season. He appeared in 10 games, with two starts, in his time in Columbia as he racked up 19 total tackles this past season.

South Carolina offensive lineman Cason Henry (75) blocks Louisiana State University defensive end Bradyn Swinson (4) during the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to Norwood, 11 other Gamecocks have entered the portal so far with the offensive line room taking the biggest hit. That list includes OL Tree Babalade, OL Cason Henry, WR Brian Rowe Jr., QB Air Noland, OL Mac Walters, OL Nick Sharpe, OL Trovon Baugh, DL Zavian Hardy, LB Jaron Willis, LB Taeshawn Alston, and K Peyton Argent.

A few others have already declared their move to the 2026 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Jared Brown was the latest to make his intentions known. He joins defensive tackle Monkell Goodwine, defensive tackle Nick Barrett, and defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. as those entering their names in the 2026 NFL Draft, with tight end Jordan Dingle expected to be the next name as his eligibility is out.

