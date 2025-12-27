South Carolina Wide Receiver to Enter the 2026 NFL Draft

After using up his remaining eligibility in 2025, redshirt senior receiver Jared Brown will end his time with South Carolina and enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Brown was one of the Gamecocks' deep threat options at the receiver spot each of the last two seasons. While the 102 receiving yards he posted in 2025 was his lowest since his true freshman season (redshirt) at Coastal Carolina, his 17 yards per reception was a career high.

The former Parkview High School receiver from Lilburn, Georgia, spent his first three seasons with Coastal Carolina. There he appeared in 27 games catching 108 passes for 1,534 yards and 11 touchdowns. He then transferred to South Carolina where he spent the final two seasons of his career. While working with three different play callers, Brown appeared in 18 games catching 21 passes 346 yards and a touchdown. For his career, he appeared in 45 contests with 25 starts, logging 129 receptions for 1,880 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also added 44 rushing attempts for 512 yards and two touchdowns.

Who's Heading Out?

BREAKING: South Carolina WR Jared Brown has officially declared for the NFL Draft



-The Gamecock Senior has recorded 2,392 total yards and 14 TD’s in his career at USC and Coastal Carolina



-Can’t wait to see you on Sundays @Jaredb_14 pic.twitter.com/8vzT8XJgVn — Walker Gaskins (@WGSports_CFB) December 27, 2025

Brown joins defensive tackle Monkell Goodwine, defensive tackle Nick Barrett, anddefensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. as those entering their names in the 2026 NFL Draft. Expect tight end Jordan Dingle to enter the draft soon as he has used up his eligbility as well. Apart from moving on from college, there are a number of players entering the transfer portal as well. That list includes OL Tree Babalade, OL Cason Henry, WR Brian Rowe Jr., QB Air Noland, OL Mac Walters, OL Nick Sharpe, OL Trovon Baugh, DL Zavian Hardy, LB Jaron Willis, LB Taeshawn Alston, and K Peyton Argent.

South Carolina will certainly hit the transfer portal to replace the talent leaving this offseason. The portal will open on Jan. 2 and remain open until Jan. 16. As a remainder there is no spring window this season, so players will have until Jan. 16 to enter the portal, unless a coaching change takes place.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: