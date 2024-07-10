Gamecock Digest

Four-Star DL Commit Caleb Williams Officially Locks Down Recruitment

Caleb Williams remains loyal to South Carolina despite new offers

Fisher Brewer

Caleb Williams on his OV to South Carolina
Caleb Williams on his OV to South Carolina / Caleb Williams on IG
Georgia's Recruiting Efforts and South Carolina's Response

In a whirlwind of recruiting maneuvers, the University of Georgia made a swift move just 58 minutes after flipping South Carolina's top commit, Shamari Earls. Their target this time? Caleb Williams, a standout four-star defensive lineman hailing from Chester, VA, and a close friend of Earls. Williams, touted as one of the nation's premier players, found himself at the center of attention as Georgia aimed to shake up South Carolina's recruiting class.

Georgia's pursuit didn't stop there. Following their unsuccessful attempt to sway four-star wide receiver Brian Rowe from Concord, NC, the Bulldogs turned their sights to Williams just a few months later hoping for a similar result to  Shamari However, contrary to expectations, Williams remained steadfast in his commitment to South Carolina as we mentioned on “the monthly catch” this past weekend 

In a recent update from Jake Reuse of Dawgs HQ on ON3 Sports, Shamari Earls shed light on his recruiting efforts towards Williams since the offer came through. "Look man, it's Georgia," he emphasized, reflecting on the pitch he's made to his friend. Despite initial speculation about a potential flip, Williams took to Instagram to dispel any doubts, affirming his loyalty to his commitment with a clear message. To paraphrase ”Staying true to my word and my commitment.”

Four-star DL Caleb Williams reaction on Instagram to the ON3 article
Four-star DL Caleb Williams reaction on Instagram to the ON3 article / Caleb Williams on IG

For South Carolina, Williams' public declaration marks a significant victory in their recruitment efforts, especially crucial for their defensive line aspirations. Currently boasting commitments from top talents like four-star Jaquavious Dodd and three-star Anthony Addison, the Gamecocks are also positioned favorably for five-star edge rusher Jared Smith and highly sought-after JUCO standout Zavion Hardy.

As South Carolina continues to fortify its defensive arsenal, Williams' steadfast commitment underscores the resilience and promise of the Gamecocks' recruiting strategy, setting a strong foundation for the future.

Published
Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

