Caleb Williams Had Iconic Cheese Grating Celebration After Bears' Win Over Packers
What a game the Bears-Packers wild-card thriller was.
Chicago came back from a 21–6 deficit to eventually win 31–27 as the game came down to the final seconds. It was the Bears’ first playoff win in 15 years, so it was a first for all the longtime Chicago players.
It was also a first for Caleb Williams, who definitely proved himself this season after struggling in his rookie year. Understandably, the quarterback was hyped after the contest. Who wouldn’t be after leading their team to an awesome comeback against their bitter rival?
When speaking with the NFL on Prime Video crew after the win, Williams indulged in the Bears’ iconic celebration, which was seen across Soldier Field on Saturday night. First of all, Williams and his teammates wore the cheese grating foam hats (in response to the Packers’ iconic cheeseheads). Then, Williams got out a real cheese grater and cheese and began furiously grating the cheese away as if saying “Take that, Green Bay!”
The remaining Bears fans watching the players went wild for Williams’s cheese grating.
The Bears will go on to play either the Eagles or the Rams, depending on who wins the Eagles–49ers game on Sunday. Unfortunately, Chicago doesn’t have any fun specific celebrations against those two teams, but the Bears will be glad to beat either one.