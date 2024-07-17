Four-Star EDGE Keenan Britt Drops His Top 5 and Sets a Commitment Date
Keenan Britt, a 2026 EDGE prospect out of Oxford High School in Oxford, AL, has announced his top 5 schools and set his commitment date for the end of the month.
Standing at 6'2" and weighing 230 pounds, Britt is the younger brother of former first-team All-SEC linebacker and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer K.J. Britt. He holds offers from 11 different schools and received an offer from the Gamecocks just two days after the hiring of Darren Uscher, who had previously recruited him at Oregon. Shortly after the offer, the Gamecocks made it into Britt's top 8.
The Gamecocks are now in Britt's top 5, alongside Oregon, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Auburn. Keenan Britt will make his college choice on July 29th, and South Carolina is firmly in the mix despite not yet hosting Britt on a visit. Regardless of his decision, the Gamecocks are expected to remain a strong contender for Britt, as he has not yet had the opportunity to visit the school. Whether it's for the upcoming recruiting cookout or an unofficial visit later on, a visit is likely to happen.
Britt has become a key target for the Gamecocks, who are looking to add to their roster alongside the No. 2 linebacker in the class of 2022 and Gamecock commit Rodney Colton Jr. Colton committed to South Carolina just three days after being offered and visiting for the spring game back in April.
The Gamecocks are hopeful that Britt will follow a similar path, reinforcing their recruiting success and bolstering their defensive lineup for the future.
