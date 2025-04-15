Gamecock Commits Make Their Case Known for Former QB Pledge Landon Duckworth: #QuackQuackWeWantDuck

Gamecock Digest

2026 four-star Gamecock QB commit Landon Duckworth was at the South Carolina Spring game on April 20th, 2024, covered by Fisher Brewer of Sports Illustrated.
2026 four-star Gamecock QB commit Landon Duckworth was at the South Carolina Spring game on April 20th, 2024
Former Gamecock commit and No. 4 quarterback in the class, Landon Duckworth, was back on campus this past week — just days after being predicted to commit to Ole Miss. While the Rebels have picked up momentum in his recruitment, this visit turned into a much bigger opportunity for South Carolina to try and shift things back in its favor.

Several Gamecock commits took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to join in on a tradition that has become a rallying cry for South Carolina fans over the years — the famous #WeWant hashtags. It’s a movement that started long ago and even made its way onto signs at games. It’s a piece of history I know well, having helped spark the original #WeWantDelpcampaign a few years back. Now, this group of commits is making it clear to Duckworth where he belongs.

...and several fans, including accounts like CB90, all joined in with the hashtag #QuackQuackWeWantDuck to show their support.

