South Carolina Defensive Tackle Monkell Goodwine Enters the 2026 NFL Draft

South Carolina fifth-year defensive tackle Monkell Goodwine announces his decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, officially ending his collegiate career with the Gamecocks. Goodwine transferred to South Carolina prior to the 2024 season where he was a regular part of the defensive line rotation for two seasons.

A former four-star recruit in the 2021 class, Goodwine was a top 100 rated player when he signed with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-4 and 260 pound defensive lineman from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was a projected defensive end, who could play inside given his frame and ability to add weight. Along the interior of the defensive line is where he found a home in Columbia after mostly serving in a reserve role at Alabama.

Goodwine saw career highs across the board during his time with South Carolina. He played in 25 games, making 11 starts (all in 2025), in two seasons with the program. He finished his Gamecocks' career with 46 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Arguably his best game in 2025 came against LSU, where he had three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and forced two fumbles that October night in Tiger Stadium.

With the season over for South Carolina, up next came coaching hires and meetings with players to see who would return and who would exit the program either via the transfer portal or NFL Draft. Those changes are beginning to take shape as we get closer and closer to the portal window opening on Jan. 2.

Nine players have announced their intentions of entering the transfer portal. THhose names include offensive tackle Cason Henry, offensive lineman Nick Sharpe, tight end Michael Smith, wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr., offensive lineman Trovon Baugh,defensive lineman Zavion Hardy, kicker Peyton Argent, offensive lineman Mac Walters, and linebacker Jaron Willis. Five players so far have entered the NFL Draft including defensive backs Brandon Cisse and Jalon Kilgore, defensive tackles Monkell Goodwine and Nick Barrett, and edge rusher Bryan Thomas Jr.

