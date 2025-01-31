Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Conduct In-Home Visit With No. 1 QB Jared Curtis, Set for Spring OV

Division II - Class A 2024 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School, is photographed with T-Rac during the Titans Mr. Football Awards at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.
The South Carolina Gamecocks continue to push for one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, recently conducting an in-home visit with former Georgia commit Jared Curtis. The five-star prospect from Nashville, Tenn., is set to take an official visit to Columbia this spring, marking a key moment in his recruitment.

South Carolina played a significant role in Curtis reconsidering his commitment to Georgia, and he is now planning to take multiple visits before making a final decision. While Curtis has not publicly named a top group, many insiders believe the Gamecocks are among the top schools in the race. He also has strong NIL opportunities, as several South Carolina restaurants have expressed interest in offering him lifetime deals on free food and drinks if he commits to the Gamecocks.

Oregon appears to be South Carolina’s biggest competition, while Georgia remains a team to watch. If Curtis were to make his decision today, many believe it could come down to the Gamecocks and Ducks.

Needless to say, South Carolina has positioned itself well for one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2026 class.

Fisher Brewer
