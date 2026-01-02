Transfer Offensive Lineman Set to Take an Official Visit to South Carolina

The college football transfer portal has officially opened, as of Jan. 2, which means teams, like South Carolina, can legally talk with players and their agents in the portal. Perhaps the biggest roster need for the Gamecocks is fixing an offensive line unit that left a lot to be desired in 2025. Shane Beamer and his staff are already working on that as an interior offensive lineman from the Big 12 is set to visit with the team next week.

Brendan Black has been a routine starter for Iowa State since signing with the team out of high school in 2023. Ranked as a three-star recruit out of high school, Black has appeared in 36 games in his Cyclones career, making 30 starts. This past season he helped an Iowa State rushing attack that averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry.

Iowa State's run game netted 150 yards in the final seven games of the season, which is the longest streak for the program since 2008-2009 per the team's stats. During his time the Cyclones ran for 27 touchdowns (2024), fourth most in school history, broke the school's points scored record with 435 points (2024), and became the first true freshman to start a game at offensive line since 2008 at Iowa State.

How Brendan Fits With South Carolina

NEWS: Iowa State transfer OL Brendan Black has locked in 2 visits



Black, a 3 year starter for the Cyclones, will visit the following:



Nebraska: January 2-3

South Carolina: January 6-7

First and foremost, Black is an experienced Power Four offensive lineman with a lot of playing time and starts in his career. He could help the middle of a South Carolina offensive line by bringing stability and consistent play, something the team lacked for much of this past season.

Under then head coach Matt Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, the Cyclones were a balanced offense who took pride in both running the ball and passing with efficiency. Black , the sixth ranked interior offensive lineman per On3 Sports' transfer portal rankings, would step in and immediately fill one of the guard spots on Kendal Briles' offense next season.

Black is set to make an official visit with the Gamecocks on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7.

