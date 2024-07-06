Gamecocks Secure Commitment from EDGE Jaiden Braker!
Three-star EDGE Jaiden Braker from Snellville, GA, has committed to the Gamecocks. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound standout from South Gwinnett High School chose South Carolina over offers from schools such as Kentucky, BYU, Cal, NC State, and Utah.
Jaiden recently took an official visit to South Carolina on June 7th and made his decision shortly afterward. His commitment adds significant strength to the Gamecocks' defensive lineup.
Ranked as the 45th best linebacker in the country by ON3 Sports and the 69th best player in Georgia, Jaiden brings impressive credentials. His high school performance further underscores his athleticism and potential.
Here are some of his notable high school stats:
- 40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds
- 185 lb bench press (reps): 22
- Bench press: 305 lbs
- 100-meter dash: 11.02 seconds
- Clean: 300 lbs
- Squat: 435 lbs
During his junior season, Jaiden recorded:
- 23 solo tackles
- 25 assisted tackles
- 48 total tackles
- 4 tackles for loss (TFL)
Jaiden Braker's commitment is a significant addition to the Gamecocks, promising to bring his speed, strength, and defensive skills to the field in the upcoming seasons.
Gamecock class of 2025:
Four-Star CB Shamari Earls
Four-Star DL Caleb Williams
Four-Star WR Brian Rowe
Three-Star WR Jayden Sellers
Three-Star DL Anthony Addison
Three-Star S Damarcus Leach
