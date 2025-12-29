Offensive Line Turnover Continues as Rodney Newsome Jr. Enters the Transfer Portal

South Carolina's offensive line shakeups continue this week as Rodney Newsome Jr. announces plans to enter the transfer portal, per On3 Sports. Newsome Jr. marks the sixth offensive lineman to enter the portal from South Carolina. This latest exit further thins a unit already facing questions heading into the offseason, increasing the urgency for the Gamecocks to land several starters and depth pieces at that position in the transfer portal.

Newsome Jr. transferred to South Carolina prior to the 2025 season. Coming over from Western Kentucky, he appeared in all 13 games for the Hilltoppers starting the final 11 along the offensive line, playing in 580 snaps in 2024. He came in to help fill the void in the middle of an offensive line that lost three starters to the 2025 NFL Draft. Newsome Jr. played in 11 games this season for the Gamecocks, making three starts against Virginia Tech, Kentucky, and LSU.

The 6-foot-3 and 310 interior offensive lineman will look to take his versatility to his fourth school next fall (South Carolina, Western Kentucky, and Memphis). Meanwhile this is a position that is continuing to thin out for new offensive line coach Randy Clements, though signs point to adding several pieces in the transfer portal.

OL Portal Targets

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne (57) waits for the snap during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Shane Beamer and the staff will not only be looking for starting caliber offensive linemen in the transfer portal, but will also be looking for depth. Here are a couple names to look out for that could help this Gamecocks offensive line immediately. OT Xavier Chaplin is rated as a four-star and the highest ranked tackle in the transfer portal. He started all 12 games for Auburn this past season. Along the interior, one name to keep an eye out for is Carius Curne from LSU. A four-star and highest ranked guard in the portal, Curne played in eight games for the Tigers in 2025, making five starts.

This is the 12th player from the Gamecocks to announce intentions of leaving the program since the season ended against Clemson. Newsome Jr. joins OL Tree Babalade, OL Cason Henry, WR Brian Rowe Jr., QB Air Noland, OL Mac Walters, OL Nick Sharpe, OL Trovon Baugh, DL Zavian Hardy, LB Jaron Willis, LB Taeshawn Alston, and K Peyton Argent as those who will be looking for playing time at another program next fall.

