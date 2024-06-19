Gamecocks Secure Top 5 Spot for No. 1 WR Target Malik Clark!
The Gamecocks have made Clark their top priority for the wide receiver room this year. South Carolina was among the first Power Five schools to extend an offer to Clark, and since then, offers have been pouring in from other top programs.
On Wednesday evening, Clark announced his top 5: South Carolina, North Carolina, NC State, Auburn, and Florida State.
The recruiting battle for Clark has primarily been between the Gamecocks and the Tar Heels. For a while, it seemed like the Tar Heels had the upper hand. However, after Clark’s official visit to South Carolina, the Gamecocks have significantly closed the gap. The South Carolina coaching staff went all out during his visit, emphasizing that he is their No. 1 target. This message, coupled with the vision of staying home and winning for the state, appeared to resonate deeply with Clark.
Clark is not only a standout on the football field but also excels in track. As a junior, he placed third in the South Carolina 5A 100-meter finals with a time of 10.62 and won the 5A Upper State title with a 10.55. He also qualified for state in the 200 meters with impressive times.
In his junior year at Rock Hill, Clark caught 46 passes for 800 yards and 9 touchdowns, earning All-Herald second-team honors. His athletic prowess and dedication make him a highly coveted recruit.
As the recruiting process continues, the Gamecocks are hopeful that their efforts will pay off, and Clark will choose to stay home and don the garnet and black.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!