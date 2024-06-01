Gamecocks Secure Top 7 Spot for Jontae Gilbert!
The former Ohio State commit dropped his top 7 Friday morning, which included South Carolina, Michigan, UCF, Louisville, Memphis, NC State, and the hometown Georgia State panthers. He cut schools like Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Colorado, Ohio State, SoCal, and many other high-profile programs.
The Gamecocks have been considered the front-runners for a few months, dating back to when he was committed to Ohio State. Clemson was a favorite for a few weeks near the end of last season, but the Gamecocks regained momentum and still seem to be the team to beat, with UCF and Michigan trailing behind.
Jontae is currently on his official visit to UCF this weekend. He will then take his official visit to South Carolina next weekend on June 7th. Additionally, he plans to visit Georgia State on June 21st. At this moment, Gilbert has a commitment date set for October 19th.
His last visit to South Carolina was on April 20th for the Gamecocks' spring game. Based on his recent interactions and visits, I am confident in the Gamecocks' chances of landing Jontae Gilbert. I'm very close to dropping a #FishBomb, indicating my high confidence in South Carolina.
Gilbert's recruitment has been a roller coaster, with many schools vying for his talents. South Carolina's coaching staff has made a significant impact, building a strong relationship with Gilbert and his family and it’s paying off.
Gamecock class of 2025:
Four-Star CB Shamari Earls
Four-Star DL Caleb Williams
Four-Star WR Brian Rowe
Three-Star WR Jayden Sellers
Three-Star DL Anthony Addison
Three-Star S Damarcus Leach
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Fisher Brewer on X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!