Hevin Brown-Shuler Set To Cut Down Recruitment

South Carolina loaded up on defensive line talent in the 2023 class and plans to do the same thing in the 2024 cycle. They are after some interesting talents, with defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler being one of them.

Brown-Shuler is another Pace Academy product. The Gamecocks signed guard Trovon Baugh during the 2023 class and decided to dip back into the area for defensive talent.

While he isn't quite strong enough to play over the center, Brown-Shuler has an extremely high floor because of his pass-rush abilities. He plays a shade off the center as a 1-tech and routinely wins with polish and finesse.

He announced on Monday afternoon that he would cut down his recruitment on New Year's Day. South Carolina is a major player for his services; Brown-Shuler has been on campus several times and reportedly loved the environment.

South Carolina needs bodies on the interior. Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens is on to the NFL ranks, meaning the only tested member of the group is defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway. While Hemingway put some strong things on tape, he will assume a large role as a No. 1 in this system.

