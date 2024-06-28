How Will South Carolina Rebound After Landon Duckworth Decommitment

After a great camp and conversation with @Dowell_Loggains and @Rileyw_19 I am blessed to receive an offer to The University of South Carolina! Blessings from the Man upstairs!! Luke 12:48 #AGTG #Gamecocks | #ForeverToThee @CoachSBeamer @ToddHaynie @TheBigSpur247… pic.twitter.com/ybhtyNKcOC