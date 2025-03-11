Jaycee Horn’s Record-Breaking Deal: What Top DB Recruits Think and How It Impacts South Carolina.
South Carolina’s reputation as a powerhouse for defensive backs continues to grow, and Jaycee Horn’s latest milestone only adds to the legacy. The former Gamecock star just became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, securing a $100 million contract that cements his place among the league’s elite.
For years, South Carolina has been in the conversation for DBU, consistently developing high-level defensive backs and sending them to the next level. CBS recently ranked the Gamecocks as the No. 2 defensive back-producing program in the country, and Horn’s record-breaking deal only strengthens that claim.
With that in mind, we spoke with some of the top defensive back recruits considering South Carolina to get their thoughts on what Horn’s contract means for the program - and whether it impacts their view of the Gamecocks as a potential destination.
Khary Adams (2026, 4-star CB, No. 3 CB in the Class)
Ranked No. 29 overall and the third-best defensive back in his class, Khary Adams is a projected five-star prospect and one of South Carolina’s top priorities for 2026. The Gamecocks have already secured a spot in his top 10 and will host him for an official visit from May 30 to June 1.
Adams believes Horn’s deal highlights South Carolina’s ability to develop talent at the next level.
“Yeah, it’s great - it shows the development within the school, which is the most important part of getting to the NFL,” Adams said. “It impacts [my recruitment] in a positive way.”- CB Khary Adams
Samari Matthews (2026, 4-star CB, No. 8 DB in the Class)
Another priority target in 2026, Samari Matthews hails from Cornelius, NC, and has been on South Carolina’s radar since his freshman year. Now entering his senior season, the Gamecocks remain in his final four alongside Florida State, Clemson, and Oregon. He is scheduled for an official visit to Columbia from June 20 to 22.
While Matthews acknowledged Horn’s contract as a big moment for the position, it won’t be the deciding factor in his recruitment.
“It doesn’t impact my decision at all,” Matthews said. “Jaycee getting that deal is great for the CB position, but most of all, great for him and his family. Hopefully, one day I can do the same.- CB Samari Matthews
“South Carolina has been recruiting me hard since my freshman year, and they’ll be there until the end. Their history of top DBs has played a part in why they’re in my top five, but most of all, it’s the relationships and the family feel I get when I’m there.”- CB Samari Matthews
Joshua Dobson (2027, 4-star CB, No. 2 CB in the Class)
If the full class of 2027 rankings were released today, Joshua Dobson would likely be a five-star prospect. He currently ranks as the No. 24 overall player, the second-best defensive back in his class, and the No. 2 player in South Carolina. The Fort Mill native is a top priority for the Gamecocks, who have positioned themselves well early in his recruitment.
Dobson sees Horn’s contract as further proof of what South Carolina can do for defensive backs.
“I definitely think that’s a big accomplishment for the Gamecocks,” Dobson said. “As an athlete, it’s important to continue improving your skills on and off the field. Coach Beamer and Coach Gray are definitely making an impact on their current and former players to help them reach their goals for the next level.”- CB Joshua Dobson
Akedran Crumel (2027, CB, North Carolina)
One of the top defensive back prospects in North Carolina, Akedran Crumel holds around 15 offers from programs such as Kentucky, SoCal, North Carolina, and NC State. While his recruitment remains open, South Carolina’s ability to produce top defensive backs has caught his attention.
“It’s crazy seeing that type of number for a DB,” Crumel said. “It shows me what hard work can get me. South Carolina is definitely in the conversation for DBU, and that’s a recruiting pitch that grabs any DB’s attention.”- CB Akedran Crumel
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!