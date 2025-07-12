Samari "Smoke" Matthews Chooses Texas Over South Carolina
Texas lands 2026 cornerback Samari "Smoke" Matthews as he chose the Longhorns over South Carolina, Florida State, and Miami. Before making his pledge Matthews held over 40 offers from various programs across the country.
South Carolina was the last to see Matthews on official visits and head coach Shane Beamer and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray made a good run at the Hough (NC) product, but ultimately fell just short.
Here is what 247Sports scouting analyst Clint Brewster had to say about Matthews game and what makes him different.
“Matthews qualifies as one of the top-tier cornerbacks in the class as a complete player that's checked boxes in terms of physical ability and testing metrics. Adequate height/weight/speed with ability to shell and mirror in both man coverage of zone situations. Stays lockstep both underneath and over the top with quick-reacting traits and physicality through contested catches. Pattern match skills that translates to the next level. Very technically sound and can read, drive, and finish.”
During his junior season, he finished with 19 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. When you watch his Hudl tape, you see a lot of people don’t throw it his way. Matthews is excellent in man or zone coverage and his instincts to be able to reach at a rapid rate allows him to make a play on the ball or make an open-field tackle. He can stay in phase with opposing receivers rarely falling behind them on any route in the route three, and when the ball is in the air he is adept at being physical and dislodging the ball.
South Carolina got good news earlier in the week when four-star Aiden Harris decided to shut down his recruitment and be all in with the Gamecocks. However, now Shane Beamer and company will have to look elsewhere to round out the 2026 recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball.
