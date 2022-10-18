Skip to main content

Anthony Carrie Set To Visit Columbia

South Carolina running back target Anthony Carrie confirmed that he will be on campus for the Texas A&M game.

The Gamecocks have a litany of high-profile home games this season where they can showcase their program to recruits. Running back Anthony Carrie will be the latest beneficiary, as he announced he would be on campus on Saturday.

South Carolina hosts Texas A&M, a monumental game for both squads. Texas A&M comes in off a gut-wrenching loss to Alabama, while the Gamecocks are fresh off a two-game win streak.

Carrie is the latest in a string of 2024 prospects that have involved South Carolina in their recruitment. Wide receiver Jonathan Paylor and offensive lineman Blake Franks have publicly flirted with the program this week, and several commits are getting in on the fun.

South Carolina doesn't have a true running back in the fold for their 2024 group. They have compiled an exciting set of prospects that could define the next era under head coach Shane Beamer.

However, everyone knows there is work to be done. Recruits and coaches have been vocal on social media and are likely even more intense in private. They will roll out the red carpet for Carrie this weekend and hopefully sway him.

