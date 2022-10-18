Anthony Carrie Set To Visit Columbia

The Gamecocks have a litany of high-profile home games this season where they can showcase their program to recruits. Running back Anthony Carrie will be the latest beneficiary, as he announced he would be on campus on Saturday.

South Carolina hosts Texas A&M, a monumental game for both squads. Texas A&M comes in off a gut-wrenching loss to Alabama, while the Gamecocks are fresh off a two-game win streak.

Carrie is the latest in a string of 2024 prospects that have involved South Carolina in their recruitment. Wide receiver Jonathan Paylor and offensive lineman Blake Franks have publicly flirted with the program this week, and several commits are getting in on the fun.

South Carolina doesn't have a true running back in the fold for their 2024 group. They have compiled an exciting set of prospects that could define the next era under head coach Shane Beamer.

However, everyone knows there is work to be done. Recruits and coaches have been vocal on social media and are likely even more intense in private. They will roll out the red carpet for Carrie this weekend and hopefully sway him.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.