Blake Franks Narrows Recruitment

South Carolina has had an active few weeks on the recruiting trail. Recently, they've been focused on the 2024 class, and got some more news from a big-time prospect.

Offensive linemen Blake Franks has cut his recruitment down to eight schools. The 6-5 tackle is down to South Carolina, Florida, Clemson, Ole Miss, UNC, Miami, Alabama, and Florida State.

Franks hails from Greenville, South Carolina, two hours away from Williams-Brice Stadium. He visited Columbia in early September for the Georgia State game, meeting former Gamecock edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

He's been on a college campus most weekends, trying to configure a list and determine where schools lie in his recruitment. South Carolina recruits took a trip to social media to congratulate Franks, urging the in-state product to stay home.

Head coach Shane Beamer needs some positive news on the recruiting trail. They lost out on wide receiver Mazeo Bennett earlier this week, a huge in-state blow for the South Carolina. Furthermore, the program got some flack over the weekend for not offering Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who scored five touchdowns against Alabama.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.