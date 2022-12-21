Judge Collier Signs Letter Of Intent

Positional versatility. Defensive back Judge Collier could play either corner or safety at the next level, and it primarily comes down to roster needs.

He has developed a solid fundamental foundation and has received proper coaching. The No. 1 thing a coaching staff looks for is someone receptive to feedback, and Collier's game suggests that he has listened to feedback his entire life.

Collier may need some physical development at the next level but has a strong starting point. Carolina is excited to get him in the building as he bolsters a versatile defensive back room.

Prospect: Judge Collier

Projected Position: Corner

Vitals: 6-1 and 185 lbs.

School: Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, South Carolina)

Frame: He has the arm length and size to compete, meaning there won't need much physical development. Collier can immediately delve into the playbook and cross-training without worrying about his body.

Athleticism: Complete athletic profile. Can turn and cover receivers on the boundary or play in the middle of the field. A tight backpedal ensures that his feet are tethered together.

Instincts: Collier has played a lot of football from multiple spots. He understands body control and leverage, often putting him in the perfect spot on the field.

Polish: He has received a lot of high-level coaching during his high school tenure. Collier has a strong man coverage foundation and can play weak-side safety.

Bottom Line: While there isn't overwhelming physical talent, Collier repeatedly makes the right football play. We project him at corner, but he could play safety in a pinch.

