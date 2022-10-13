Jalon Kilgore's Athletic Traits Suggest Star Upside

The Gamecocks aren't strangers to developing athletic specimens. They have two true freshmen this season who are making an impact in their defensive backfield, neither of whom was highly recruited out of high school.

South Carolina's coaching staff takes balls of clay and transforms them into legitimate SEC players. Their latest project is commit Jalon Kilgore, who plays wide receiver and safety for Putnam County High School in Georgia.

Kilgore boasts a complete athletic skillset that could lead him to play either side of the ball in college. The decision likely hasn't been made yet, but one thing is sure: South Carolina found another gem.

Closing Speed

Putnam puts Kilgore all over their backend; he plays middle of the field in Cover-3, boundary side in Cover-2, and even creeps into the box on run downs. No matter the situation, his closing speed flashes.

He possesses fluid hips that allow him to quickly change direction and gather momentum. From there, he gathers and delivers a strike to the receiver's midsection, often jarring the ball loose.

Kilgore's speed is helpful at receiver, but what makes him dynamic is his change of direction. He can take away everything between the hash marks, an impressive trait for a seventeen-year-old still learning the position.

Ball Skills

Kilgore reads the ball well out of the air at safety, often high-pointing it above opponent's heads. However, you see the full extent of his abilities when he is split out wide.

Putnam plays him as an X-receiver, isolating him on the boundary and letting him stretch the defense downfield. While his route tree is limited, Kilgore can burn corners downfield by anticipating the ball's flight and adjusting.

He creates leverage against the defensive back, leading them away from the catch point. Kilgore effortlessly plucks the ball out of the sky, using his hands instead of his body. It's easy to imagine him catching long touchdowns in the SEC with some nuanced route-running work.

Endless Motor

You must be relentless to play both sides of the ball at any level, especially at wide receiver and safety. Kilgore is a competitor dying to win, willing to sacrifice his body for his team.

Kilgore is a willing run defender who uses his impressive closing speed to shut down boundary screens. He blocks hard on the perimeter when a run is called and never stops until the whistle blows.

South Carolina wants players who are willing to fight for each other. You can only progress through work ethic and discipline, something Kilgore has from the moment you turn on the tape.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.