Judge Collier: Prototype SEC Safety

The Gamecocks' coaching staff has been after high-caliber defensive backs. You can't ever get enough playmakers in your backend, a philosophy they have adopted.

Corner Karson Hobbs decommitted over the weekend, casting some negative energy over the recruiting trail. However, there have been some positive strides in that regard over the past few days.

They host defensive back commit Judge Collier on his official visit this weekend. Collier is a top safety that has flown under the radar, but the Gamecocks are sure they landed a gem and are determined to hold on.

Meets Physical Prerequisites

Collier comes in at 6-2 and 185 lbs., impressive marks for a high school senior. Safeties must have enough muscle to come downhill while maintaining enough athleticism to play coverage.

Legion Collegiate Academy asks Collier to do various things, and his physical and athletic profiles enable him to do so. He's played slot corner, box linebacker, and deep safety for his high school.

He won't need much physical development in college, meaning he can delve into the playbook immediately. Collier's rare physical traits set him apart from most other high school safeties.

Strong Man Coverage Foundation

South Carolina could opt to play Collier at either corner or safety. He tackles like a safety but gets in the face of receivers and plays press man well.

Collier gets his base set at the line of scrimmage and keeps his weight evenly dispersed. He gets a good punch into his opponent's chest before retreating and dropping his hips.

He rarely gets beat off the line and maintains leverage throughout the route. Collier uses his hands well and stays in the hip pocket of receivers regardless of where they break on the field.

Electric Open Field Tackler

Collier's open-field abilities make him projectable as a safety. He unzips his feet in space and repeatedly strikes the ball carrier's midsection to bring them to the ground swiftly.

Even if he ends up at corner in college, his willingness to tackle sets him apart. Many defensive backs don't embrace contact, which can sometimes take them off the field.

South Carolina likes his versatility and what he brings to the table. Collier doesn't have an apparent weakness, and his open-field tackling is the cherry on top for this coaching staff.

