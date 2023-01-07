The Gamecocks' offseason is officially underway. The coaching staff has begun recruiting the 2024 class and narrowing in on targets from the transfer portal. Here are the notable moves from the past week.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝘂𝘁

To start the week off, elite 2024 offensive tackle Kam Pringle released his top six, which included Georgia, NC State, Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida. The 6-8 tackle from Dorchester, South Carolina, is one Gamecock fans should watch closely.

Another Gamecock target cut his list down in 2024: athlete Daniel Hill from Meridian, Mississippi. His top ten included South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn, Penn State, and Arkansas.

𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, 𝐖𝐑 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐢𝐚𝐡 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥

The speedster from Rock Hill, SC, has gained a lot of traction from other schools after breaking off his commitment from West Virginia, and the Gamecocks seem to be in a good position for him after the offer.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐦𝐞𝐡

A 6-5, 260-pound defensive lineman who's been stacking up offers from schools like Notre Dame, Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Stanford, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt over the last week or two

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, OT Nyier Daniels

The 6-foot-7 tackle from Oradell, NJ, is an intriguing prospect that has earned offers from schools like South Carolina, Florida, Miami, Michigan, and Penn State

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, 𝐎𝐓 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐛 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐫

The 6-6 offensive tackle from Reading, Pennsylvania, got an offer from South Carolina this week, not long after getting offers from schools like Notre Dame, Michigan, Nebraska, and others.

Transfer tractor

South Carolina is making moves in the transfer portal with offers and visits.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐖𝐑 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐉𝐫.

Andrel has racked up 14 offers from schools like UCLA, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Miami, and others.

His career stats over the last two years: 19 receptions, 328 yards, and four touchdowns.

𝐅𝐒𝐔 𝐑𝐁 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐝

South Carolina reached out to Treshaun this week, who is currently visiting Kansas State.

Career stats over four years: 188 carries, 1,241 yards, 12 touchdowns, 28 catches, 210 YDS, and one touchdown.

𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐓 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫

Fugar got his offer from South Carolina last week and is currently on an official vist with the team.

𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐋 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐬 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧

Johnson got an offer from South Carolina last week and quickly got offers from schools like Colorado, Auburn, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and others.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.