LOOK: Mazeo Bennett Visits Columbia

South Carolina's No. 1 target at the wide receiver position has been known for some time. Mazeo Bennett has captivated Columbia with his raw talent, and they are currently laying out the red carpet for him.

Bennett initially ended his recruitment and committed to Tennessee. However, he recently backed off that pledge and is searching for a new home.

He is in Columbia on an unofficial visit with several other top priorities. Head coach Shane Beamer and company decided to push their chips in this weekend when prospects could watch bowl practices and get face time with coaches.

Quarterback Dante Reno made the trip for several reasons, but one of his jobs is ensuring Bennett has a great time on his visit. That is going well, as the two developed a bond during previous visits.

The Gamecocks are riding a sea of momentum off their regular season finish and are hoping that translates into some recruiting success. Many high-profile names are in attendance, but few are as important as Bennett. His recruitment remains fluid, but South Carolina has positioned itself well.

