Dante Reno's Junior Film Proves He Has Taken Another Step

South Carolina's recruiting efforts are coming to the forefront after their fantastic regular season. They hope to parlay their on-field success into the recruiting world, starting with quarterback commit Dante Reno.

Reno just finished his junior season, winning the New England Area Championship for the second consecutive season. He continued elevating his game and preparing for the next level, surprising for such a high-floor player.

The one knock on Reno coming into the season was that he sometimes labored to get his entire body into a throw. While he put tight zip on the ball between close windows, the game is moving to a different mechanical vantage point.

He spent the offseason training to lessen the load on his front foot. His leverage transition looks noticeably different; Reno would drive through the front foot and do an entire follow-through.

Now, he has developed a nice hip rotation that grants him similar velocity, but he can throw from more angles. A reoccurring throw popped up, where he released the ball at the top of his head in the quick game to get a downward spiral.

Reno also spent time changing his body and is more apt to run. He already had the athletic traits to succeed on the ground, but now he is a viable run threat that linebackers must account for.

The most staggering number from his season was that Reno threw zero interceptions. He routinely attacked defenses, fit the ball in tight situations, and played mistake-free.

He was in complete control of his surroundings, looking poised and confident. You could feel the difference in energy, as Reno was looking to make big plays at a higher rate.

Reno would be held in higher esteem if he hailed from outside the northeast. He is a winning football player working on adding to an already versatile skillset, the mark of a competitive and mature prospect.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.