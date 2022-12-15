Monteque Rhames Violent Attitude Is What Carolina Needs At EDGE

South Carolina stocked up on talented defensive linemen this cycle. They have a plethora of names that could make a potential impact on Carolina in future years.

One of the headliners is edge rusher Monteque Rhames. He isn't the prototype 7-tech that some imagine; Rhames stands at 6-5 and is a hair over 230 lbs. He moves well in space, but I wouldn't define his athleticism as "twitchy."

So, what is his formula for success? It's pretty simple: Rhames does all the little things right. He utilizes his strength and athleticism at the correct moments while also understanding the game of football and how to read keys.

The No. 1 thing Rhames shows is effort. He plays hard each snap and is determined to blow up plays in the backfield. On run-downs, he sprints to the football, even when the ball carrier goes to the opposite side of the field.

While effort is fantastic, it often gets in the way of young edge rushers. Determination to slam your head into the wall each play isn't conducive to pass-rush success and can pigeonhole you as a 5-tech.

Rhames doesn't allow himself to win solely off power. He understands hand placement, knowing when to relocate, hand fight, or use a ghost technique.

The situational awareness is astounding. Rhames identifies his matchup pre-snap, sees their initial move, and then develops a counter off of it. Offensive tackles rarely know where to begin with him, which causes all sorts of confusion.

Manning High School even played him at 0-tech over the center on some run downs, and he took that challenge in stride. Knowing he likely wouldn't win with an inside move, he took to bulldozing centers backward before making a tackle for loss.

Everything about Rhames' game says, team player. He works hard and loves to win, evidenced by his motor and mind. South Carolina got one of the better edge rushers in the class and should be happy with what he can do down the road.

