Massive Recruiting Weekend For South Carolina

South Carolina has lost multiple players to the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. They will lose more players after the Gator Bowl due to players exhausting their last morsel of eligibility.

These departures make recruiting a massive priority for head coach Shane Beamer and this coaching staff. Based on recent reports, they will try and make a move on multiple prospects over the coming days.

Regarding the 2023 recruiting class, the Gamecocks are hosting Virginia linebacker commit Kamren Robinson on an official visit. He isn't the only committed player they will attempt to flip; Miami tight end commit Reid Mikeska is also in on his official visit, according to SportsTalk Media Network.

The Gamecocks are also set to host JUCO prospect Elijah Davis, along with multiple 2024 targets: Oklahoma State transfer running back Dominic Richardson and Yale transfer offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo.

Richardson was the Cowboys leading rusher in 2022, rushing for 543 yards on the ground while adding 220 receiving yards out of the backfield. Gargiulo was a team captain for the Bulldogs in 2022 and had been a stalwart at the left tackle position, racking up 24 career starts over the past three seasons.

When looking at other transfer targets, an interesting development has occurred with running back Mario Anderson Jr. from Newberry College, a Division II program located just an hour away from South Carolina's campus.

Anderson, who was recently named a Division II First Team All-American by the Associated Press, is a potential offer candidate and was also supposed to visit the Gamecocks today for their second bowl practice.

However, one of the essential visitors for the Gamecocks this weekend is someone who's already committed to the program, 2024 quarterback pledge Dante Reno.

Reno got a chance to chat with new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains while he's down in Columbia, but he's also making it a point to hang out with wide receiver target Mazeo Bennett.

The next 48 hours will be vastly important for the Gamecocks, who will have an excellent opportunity to make an impression on several targets who could bolster the depth at certain roster spots or fill in immediate needs at tight end, offensive tackle, and running back.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.