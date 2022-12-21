Monteque Rhames Signs Letter Of Intent

College athletic departments like to take shots on players with high physical ceilings and strong work ethics.

Defensive lineman Monteque Rhames fits both criteria. While he is a little light at this point, Rhames plays hard and smart. He fits in well with this Carolina defense and is ready to make plays.

South Carolina has a strong history of developing defensive linemen who can play contain and gap-sound defense. Rhames brings all that to the table and more and is now a South Carolina Gamecock.

Prospect: Monteque Rhames II

Projected Position: 5-tech

Vitals: 6-5 and 235 lbs.

School: Manning High School (Manning, South Carolina)

Frame: While he has the length and size to play 5-tech, Rhames is quite skinny and will need to add somewhere between 15-20 pounds to see the field in a meaningful way.

Athleticism: Solid athletic profile, but doesn't have a ton of twitch. Plays well in space and has good situational awareness, flashes solid burst at the line of scrimmage.

Instincts: Effort is the No. 1 thing he brings to the table. Rhames identifies what he needs to do pre-snap and makes adjustments post-snap. He is always chasing the football but does so with control.

Polish: A ways to go as a pass rusher, but flashed a ghost technique several times. Has strong hands and can blow tackles off the ball.

Bottom Line: While Rhames doesn't have one dominant trait, he should be a productive front-seven player. He brings effort and a high football IQ coupled with astounding power.

