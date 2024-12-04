Gamecock Digest

National Signing Day 2025: South Carolina Gamecocks' Schedule

Fisher Brewer

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

The anticipation for National Signing Day is at an all-time high as the South Carolina Gamecocks prepare to lock in their 2025 recruiting class. Throughout the day, top targets will announce their decisions or officially sign, with several highly anticipated flips and commitments expected to shape the future of the program. Below is a complete schedule of events to help you follow the action.

Morning

  • First thing in the morning: EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah 
  • 8:00 AM: EDGE Josh Smith 
  • 8:15 AM: WR Malik Clark
  • 10:00 AM: OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr. 
  • 10:00 AM: WR Jayden Sellers 
  • 10:00 AM: DT Christian Ingram (top 3 UK, SoCal, USC)
  • 11:00 AM: CB Michael Clayton (Most likely staying with Rutgers)

Afternoon

  • 1:00 PM: LB Jaquel Holman 
  • 1:00 PM: TE Mike Tyler (committed to LSU but projected to flip to USC) 
  • 1:30 PM: DB Christopher Hatfield 
  • 1:30 PM: EDGE Donovan Darden 
  • 2:00 PM: K Max Kelley 
  • 2:00 PM: LB Taeshawn Alston 
  • 2:00 PM: QB Cutter Woods 
  • 2:30 PM: CB Steve Miller (between SoCal and USC currently committed to SoCal) 
  • 2:30 PM: DT Kevin Wynn (maybe unknown if he will make a decision)
  • 3:00 PM: WR Jordon Gidron 
  • 3:30 PM: WR Lex Cyrus

Evening

  • 6:00 PM: WR Brian Rowe 
  • 6:00 PM: EDGE Jaquavious Dodd 
  • 6:00 PM: LB AJ Holloway 

Players Who Have Not Gotten Back to Us

  • DB Damarcus Leach
  • EDGE Anthony Addison
  • DB Kendall Daniels Jr.
  • EDGE Jared Smith (unknown if he will sign tomorrow or push back)

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Recruiting