National Signing Day 2025: South Carolina Gamecocks' Schedule
The anticipation for National Signing Day is at an all-time high as the South Carolina Gamecocks prepare to lock in their 2025 recruiting class. Throughout the day, top targets will announce their decisions or officially sign, with several highly anticipated flips and commitments expected to shape the future of the program. Below is a complete schedule of events to help you follow the action.
Morning
- First thing in the morning: EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- 8:00 AM: EDGE Josh Smith
- 8:15 AM: WR Malik Clark
- 10:00 AM: OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- 10:00 AM: WR Jayden Sellers
- 10:00 AM: DT Christian Ingram (top 3 UK, SoCal, USC)
- 11:00 AM: CB Michael Clayton (Most likely staying with Rutgers)
Afternoon
- 1:00 PM: LB Jaquel Holman
- 1:00 PM: TE Mike Tyler (committed to LSU but projected to flip to USC)
- 1:30 PM: DB Christopher Hatfield
- 1:30 PM: EDGE Donovan Darden
- 2:00 PM: K Max Kelley
- 2:00 PM: LB Taeshawn Alston
- 2:00 PM: QB Cutter Woods
- 2:30 PM: CB Steve Miller (between SoCal and USC currently committed to SoCal)
- 2:30 PM: DT Kevin Wynn (maybe unknown if he will make a decision)
- 3:00 PM: WR Jordon Gidron
- 3:30 PM: WR Lex Cyrus
Evening
- 6:00 PM: WR Brian Rowe
- 6:00 PM: EDGE Jaquavious Dodd
- 6:00 PM: LB AJ Holloway
Players Who Have Not Gotten Back to Us
- DB Damarcus Leach
- EDGE Anthony Addison
- DB Kendall Daniels Jr.
- EDGE Jared Smith (unknown if he will sign tomorrow or push back)
