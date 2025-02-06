News Update: Five-Star EDGE Maryland commit Zion Elee Plans Official Visits to Six Schools via ON3
Five-star EDGE recruit Zion Elee, ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class by On3, has announced plans to take official visits (OVs) to six schools:
• Maryland
• Auburn
• Ohio State
• Penn State
• Texas A&M
• South Carolina
I had the chance to see Elee up close at the Under Armour All-American Game in DeLand, Florida, this past January, and I was blown away by his talent. From what I saw, I currently consider him the best player in the class.
Elee was recently visited by South Carolina defensive coordinator Sterling Lucas, strengthening the Gamecocks’ relationship with the star recruit. South Carolina has built a strong pipeline to the DMV area and already boasts the best returning freshman on defense, Maryland's own Dylan Stewart.
