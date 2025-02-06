Gamecock Digest

News Update: Five-Star EDGE Maryland commit Zion Elee Plans Official Visits to Six Schools via ON3

Fisher Brewer

South Carolina target and No. 1 player in the class of 2026, Zion Elee, showcases his dominance during the Under Armour All-America Game on November 2.
South Carolina target and No. 1 player in the class of 2026, Zion Elee, showcases his dominance during the Under Armour All-America Game on November 2.
In this story:

Five-star EDGE recruit Zion Elee, ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class by On3, has announced plans to take official visits (OVs) to six schools:

• Maryland
• Auburn
• Ohio State
• Penn State
• Texas A&M
• South Carolina

I had the chance to see Elee up close at the Under Armour All-American Game in DeLand, Florida, this past January, and I was blown away by his talent. From what I saw, I currently consider him the best player in the class.

Elee was recently visited by South Carolina defensive coordinator Sterling Lucas, strengthening the Gamecocks’ relationship with the star recruit. South Carolina has built a strong pipeline to the DMV area and already boasts the best returning freshman on defense, Maryland's own Dylan Stewart.




As a writer covering the South Carolina Gamecocks, my goal is to provide fans with coverage that goes beyond the surface. Whether it’s breaking news, player spotlights, or in-depth analysis, I bring a passion for the program and a commitment to telling the stories that matter. From the traditions that define Gamecock Nation to the moments that make history, my work connects readers to the team in a way that’s insightful, engaging, and uniquely South Carolina. If you’re looking for comprehensive and meaningful Gamecocks coverage, I’m here to deliver it.

