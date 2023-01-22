Kam Pringle committed to South Carolina over his top six of Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and NC State. Pringle is one of the best tackles and is a top-30 player on most recruiting sites. The 6'8" prospect out of Dorchester, SC, will be huge for this class as a recruiting prospect and for 2024 quarterback commit Dante Reno.

South Carolina will look to pair Kam with South Carolina natives on the line with the No. 2 OT in the class, Josiah Thompson from Dillon, SC, and the No. 30 OT Blake Franks, who would move to guard for Carolina.

South Carolina will look to keep this momentum with South Carolina prospects such as wide receiver Mazeo Bennett and safety Kelvin Hunter.

Keeping a kid like Kam home is always an eye-opener for the kids in the state, and it will always help to have an extra recruiter with ties to these guys.

Carolina will have a busy week with some out-of-state kids as four-star tight end Michael Smith will commit on the 24th and four-star linebacker Wendell Gregory on the 27th.

It should be a busy few months for the Gamecocks, and with the addition of this elite tackle, things should only get better from here.

