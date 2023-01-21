South Carolina Junior Day Visit List

This weekend will be another big one for Shane Beamer and his staff at South Carolina, as they will host some of the best players in the country this weekend in their respective classes and some of the best in the state of South Carolina.

2023

PWO TE Patrick Swygert

2024

QB Dante Reno

RB Chris Davis

RB Daniel Hill

WR Amari Jefferson

WR BJ Gibson

TE Michael Smith

TE Luca Puccinelli

OL Josiah Thompson

OL Blake Franks

OL Mike Williams

OL Marcus Mascoll

OL Malachi Toliver

EDGE Dylan Stewart

LB Wendell Gregory

DL Michai Boireau

DB Ced Franklin Jr.

DB Braydon Lee

DB Demello Jones

DB Kaj Sanders

S Kelvin Hunter

S Noah Jenkins

2025

QB Will Wilson

ATH Stephen Collier

WR Caleb Cunningham

DT Charles House

DL Bryce Jenkins

DL Amare Adams

Tight end Michael Smith and linebacker Wendell Gregory will be committing very soon, so having both on campus is huge for Carolina.

Smith will commit on the 24th and pick between his top three of Ohio State, Arkansas, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

This is one recruitment South Carolina fans should keep an eye on and be very excited about, as South Carolina is a key position to get the elite tight end out of Savannah, Georgia.

Gregory will decide on the 27th and pick between his top 5 of Tennessee, Missouri, Auburn, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

This is another recruitment that South Carolina fans should be excited for, as Carolina looks like the school to beat for the elite Marietta, Georgia, linebacker.

Another huge player on campus who won’t be committing anytime soon is 2024 edge rusher Dylan Stewart. Stewart is one of the top pass rushers in America. South Carolina appears to be the early leader, and another visit will help them with Stewart.

Another big visitor is South Carolina native Blake Franks, an offensive lineman from Greenville, SC, for whom South Carolina is making a huge push, as is his teammate Mazeo Bennett.

Blake was recently trending heavily toward Clemson, but in recent weeks, South Carolina has gained a bunch of ground with him and should be a contender for him when he makes his decision on February 7th.

Some 2025 names may be new to South Carolina fans, but they are some of the most pivotal battles moving forward.

Caleb Cunningham

Considered a top 10 player in his class of 2025 and the top wide receiver as well, he will be on campus, yet again, another prospect for Dante Reno to work on.

Stephen Collier

one of the best young athletes in the state who already has offers from Coastal Carolina and Charlotte. Currently, he projects as a wide receiver and could be a guy for that 2025 class.

Amare Adams

A South Carolina native who’s already considered one of the top 50 players in the country. He already has offers from South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida State.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.