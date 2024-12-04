Quarterback Cutter Woods Makes It Official, Signs with South Carolina!
Quarterback Cutter Woods has officially signed with South Carolina, making his commitment to the Gamecocks official on National Signing Day. Woods, who has been committed to South Carolina since June after flipping from Wake Forest, is now ready to bring his skills to Columbia and become a key part of the Gamecocks' future.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 195 pounds, Woods brings a strong presence to the quarterback position. The dual-sport athlete also plays basketball, demonstrating his athleticism and versatility on the field and the court. Woods initially committed to Wake Forest over other programs such as Auburn, Indiana, Syracuse, and East Carolina, but after re-evaluating his options, he ultimately decided South Carolina was the best place to continue his football career.
Over the course of his high school career, Woods has posted impressive numbers. In his senior season (2024), he threw for 2,884 yards, completing 68% of his passes with 36 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Additionally, Woods showcased his ability to make plays with his legs, adding 194 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to his impressive stat line.
Woods' performance in 2023 was even more impressive, as he led Westside High School to a 14-1 record and a Class AAAA state championship, marking the school's first state title since 1969. His remarkable performance earned him MaxPreps South Carolina Player of the Year honors, as he threw for 3,915 yards, 42 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while also rushing for 345 yards and five touchdowns.
Now officially signed with South Carolina, Woods brings leadership, poise, and a strong track record to the Gamecocks' quarterback room. With his combination of skill, athleticism, and football IQ, Woods is poised to make a major impact on the program in the years to come.
