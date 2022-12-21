Reid Mikeska Signs Letter Of Intent

South Carolina flipped Miami tight end Reid Mikeska one day before early national signing day. Mikeska developed a strong relationship with tight ends coach Jody Wright, and that connection ultimately won out.

Mikeska was a Clemson commit before pledging to Miami. While his recruitment has been hectic, three major programs accepted his commitment. That speaks volumes about the type of player that he is.

Mikeska is a football player who loves competition and wants to raise the ceiling of everyone around him. South Carolina found a difference maker, adding another to their tight end room.

Prospect: Reid Mikeska

Projected Position: Tight End

Vitals: 6-5.5 and 235 lbs.

School: Bridgeland High School (Cypress, Texas)

Frame: Strong, powerful frame that he uses well. Mikeska throws defenders backward in run support with soft hands. Also has room to add weight in college if he chooses.

Athleticism: Clocked running a 4.65-second forty-yard dash. He is not an overly explosive athlete but can play in space when he needs to.

Instincts: Mikeska has one instinct: to compete. That may need to be ironed out over time, as he had several unnecessary holding penalties. However, he has the killer instinct needed to succeed.

Polish: Soft hands, plays with sound leverage. A well-coached football player that could add some explosion to his game, but aside from that is well-rounded.

Bottom Line: There's a reason three high-profile P5s accepted his commitment. Mikeska is a difference-maker who will compete and should play early for this team.

