Commits Respond To Win

Recruiting comes to the forefront after two program-altering wins. South Carolina now has some time off after closing their regular season as well as they possibly could.

They have cast themselves into a new territory amongst SEC powers and may now contend to sign some big recruits down the stretch. Current commits feel strongly about where these future groups are headed, and their social media feeds echo such.

Quarterback Dante Reno is the ring leader, always active. He radiates positivity and leadership, which makes sense as he is the son of a high-level coach. Reno took time to shout out offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who dealt with criticism all season before stacking dominant weeks.

Defensive end Monteque Rhames II went for a much simpler approach, posing a rhetorical question to the world. Rhames is a fantastic projection with all the physical tools required to win at the next level.

Many usual suspects jumped into the fun. Inside linebacker Grayson Howard visited last weekend to watch the Gamecocks dominate Tennessee and was once again impressed with what they put forward.

One name that may not get as much attention is safety Zahbari Sandy. While he doesn't have a ton of social media hype, Sandy is a talented player who loves South Carolina and routinely live tweets games.

The highlight of the evening came from defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod. Clemson and Georgia strongly pursued McLeod, who dealt with public backlash from fans after choosing the garnet and black.

McLeod got the last laugh, posting a screenshot of a fan in his mentions from a couple of weeks ago.

The apparent love from each respective commit is remarkable, and all seem solid in their pledges a few weeks out from early national signing day. Gamecocks Digest has spoken with several prospects after the win, and uncommitted players are beginning to take note of what's happening in Columbia.

