Karson Hobbs Fits Mold of SEC Corner

Corner is one of the most demanding positions in football, especially in the SEC. Recruits must meet various prerequisites before even landing on the radar of high-major coaches.

Therefore, it's easy to tell when you are watching someone that can make an impact at the next level. South Carolina corner commit Karson Hobbs is a junior in high school yet already has the skill set of a seasoned veteran.

Hobbs fails from Cincinnati, Ohio, a hotbed for football talent. He's matched up against legitimate playmakers weekly but often looks like the best player on the field.

Head coach Shane Beamer and company identified him as a priority early on and locked in a commitment. Typically, coaching staffs aren't focused on securing commitments outside the quarterback position this early, but they made an exception for Hobbs.

Prototypical Mold

When drawing up a Power-5 corner, there are several things you want them to have in high school. Coaches want to put young defensive backs on the field early and to do so, you have to be physically and mentally prepared.

Hobbs comes in at 6-1 and 180 lbs. with impressive arm length. He moves fluidly in space, flipping his hips on a dime to stay in the hip pocket of wide receivers. He seamlessly glides across the field, and his length allows him to stay in the play.

Archbishop Moeller has prepared him well for life on the island. Hobbs takes concentrated steps and eats up ground on his backpedal. He can break down in space and make a tackle while also maintaining hip mobility to push the field vertically.

Scheme Versatility

High schools with top-level corners often leave them on an island in man. While that contributes to team success, it rarely prepares them for life as a college defensive back.

However, Hobbs has to play in multiple looks every game. Archbishop Moeller runs a lot of Cover-3 concepts, where Hobbs has to take the boundary-side third, an advanced concept he will run in college.

Hobbs can also play Cover-2 flat and variations of Cover-4. Of course, he can stick his foot in the ground and make a play in man, but his high football IQ will be helpful when he joins the team.

Ultra-Competitive

Personal evaluations are an essential component of a scouting report. Technique and eye discipline can be coached, but effort and desire cannot. Hobbs is a winner who will do anything to ensure his team walks away victorious.

He plays with a fire in run defense, playing support on the boundary and going through the whistle. Teams want to see recruits fighting on Friday nights; some tend to coast when they begin to catch attention on the trail.

South Carolina can rest easy knowing that Hobbs will arrive on day one with one thing on his mind: competition. They can weather the highs and lows, but bringing in someone who wants to win is always a victory for a program.

