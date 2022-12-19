Three Recruitments To Monitor Ahead Of ENSD

Early national signing day has become the biggest recruiting event of the year. Most prospects sign with their respective schools and some of the most historic recruiting moments have come in recent years.

South Carolina has most of its class solidified. However, recent days reminded us that things are only finished once the signature is dry and on a letter of intent.

Three recruitments stand out for South Carolina in the coming hours. The coaching staff is still hard at work trying to land prospects, and their recent run suggests positive things.

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been the talk of the Palmetto State for months. He led South Florence High School to its first state title in program history, setting multiple records.

Sellers brings unique athleticism and talent to the position. He has a talented arm and is a gifted processor, two traits that stand out to any national coaching staff.

He has been a Syracuse commit for months, but recent developments have made this more interesting. South Carolina will fight until the final hour, and anything is possible currently.

Edwin Joseph, WR

Sources told Gamecocks Digest earlier in the cycle that the Gamecocks intended to take at least one more wideout in the 2023 class. They landed wideout Tyshawn Russell on Sunday afternoon, meaning they could be done at the position.

However, if they decided to bring in another name, wide receiver Edwin Joseph would be their target. Joseph has been a priority for wide receivers coach Justin Stepp and has been on campus recently.

The coming hours will help fans gauge South Carolina's interest. Joseph seems to be their man if they want to land another playmaker. They are likely content with what they have if nothing comes to fruition.

Nyckoles Harbor, TE/EDGE

Yes, Nyckoles Harbor won't commit until February 1. He will be watching early national signing day and should be interested in where the dominos lay.

Waiting until the later window benefits Harbor, as he sees which coaching staffs are serious in their pursuit. South Carolina has indicated that they have a high level of interest and that feeling is mutual.

We may hear murmurs about where Harbor trends after early national signing day. While nothing is certain, things will likely get hectic in his recruitment quickly.

