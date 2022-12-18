Zahbari Sandy Refined Tools Make An Easy Projection

South Carolina continues to find refined difference-makers in the secondary. They brought in multiple safeties in the 2023 class to make an impact, and defensive back Zahbari Sandy is one of the headliners.

Sandy could play either corner or safety. He has a strong man coverage foundation, keeping his weight evenly distributed in his base before quickly breaking out of his stance.

He has a compact frame at 6-1 and 205 lbs. Sandy has a college frame, though he could add some muscle if he stays at safety in college.

While his athleticism won't blow you away, he moves in compact strides and eats up grass quickly. He gets to his top speed quickly and stays in phase when lining up as a corner.

Sandy's physicality at safety lends itself to some strong run-defense plays. Wide receivers often throw half-hearted blocks, but Sandy quickly attacks and disengages before making a tackle.

The coaching staff may deploy him depending on roster availability. He has the mental processing skills to cross-train at corner and safety, and he could immediately fit into a slot corner roll.

He is the latest DMV product to choose South Carolina. The Gamecocks have been attacking the northeast region, as many programs opt to bypass that and attack the west coast instead.

Sandy isn't a big name but should be an early-impact defender. He immediately raises the competitive floor of the room, as his fiery spirit is evident on tape.

He is the exact type of defensive back that the SEC is trending toward. Competitive players that can play multiple spots have an inside track from day one, especially ones that meet size prerequisites.

