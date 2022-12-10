Commits Turning Up The Heat On Mazeo Bennett

Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp is very outspoken about who he wants in the room. You can tell from social media and his patterns where recruits stand, and wide receiver Mazeo Bennett is one of his top priorities.

Bennett hails from Greenville, South Carolina. He committed to Tennessee a month ago but recently recommitted and reopened his recruitment.

The Gamecocks are right back in the thick of this battle. They must get the offensive coordinator hire right if they hope to sway him, but some outspoken voices will keep his mind in Columbia.

Quarterback commit Dante Reno always seems to be leading the charge. He posted multiple photos with Bennett since South Carolina's win over Tennessee, which sparked a downhill slope for the Volunteers.

Inside linebacker commit Grayson Howard and defensive end Monteque Rhames II also got in on the fun, posting emojis to their timelines. Current wide receiver Corey Rucker also posted a message on his Twitter urging Bennett to join the garnet and black.

He and wide receiver Jonathan Paylor are Stepp's two biggest priorities in the 2024 class. Bennett knows he has many opportunities allotted in Columbia that he may not have elsewhere.

