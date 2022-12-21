Desmond Umeozulu Signs Letter Of Intent

Coaching staffs always bet on traits, but they rarely get a chance to mold someone with the talents of edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu.

Umeozulu could be a future first-round draft pick with the proper development. He has the bend and athleticism necessary to become a strong presence off the edge and displays the motor required to compete.

South Carolina may hit a home run with him. Umeozulu is one of the more exciting prospects in 2023, and the DMV product could become one of the best rushers on their roster.

Prospect: Desmond Umeozulu

Projected Position: Edge Rusher

Vitals: 6-6 and 240 lbs.

School: Charles Herbert Flowers High School (Upper Marlboro, Maryland)

Frame: One of the most complete physical profiles in the class. Long arms with size and a muscular base. Weight is evenly distributed, and has the arm length to compete with SEC tackles.

Athleticism: Has burst and quickness off the edge. Isn't a mind-blowing athlete, but has the tools necessary to win at a high rate.

Instincts: Remains active around the football. Doesn't often anticipate plays but remains engaged to ensure that he is in an opportune position if something does happen.

Polish: His polish depends on how this coaching staff wants to use him stylistically. He can go out and rush the passer from a 7-tech from day one but may need to add some weight if they intend to have him play contain in run defense from a 5-tech.

Bottom Line: Specimen with advanced football acumen and drive. Many players this gifted are content with relying on their gifts, but Umeozulu displays a commitment to finding ways to impact football games.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.