Desmon Umeozulu's Upside Is Tantalizing

Football is simple when you break it down to its core: coaches want big, strong, fast players they can develop. Major programs take profile bets all the time; it's the most significant component in their evaluation.

South Carolina edge rusher commit Desmond Umeozulu is one of the most physically talented players you will find. He has an advanced body and athletic profile for someone his age, and the pedigree suggests some untapped ability.

Most in the scouting industry view Umeozulu as a fringe top-150 player in the 2023 cycle. He hails from Maryland, which doesn't get much exposure, partly explaining his rankings. However, he may be held in higher esteem had he lived in the southeast because the evaluation is impressive.

Advanced Hand Fighter

Few high school pass rushers have the resources to refine their technique. It's rare to find a technician who will hone your skills from a young age, as many of those already have college jobs.

Therefore, recruits have to find ways around this. Umeozulu could rely on his raw power and torque, but he opts for a more translatable method: elite hand fighter at the point of attack.

He's quick off the line of scrimmage and has the length to get his hands on the tackle first. The offensive lineman is thrust onto their heels, meaning Umeozulu can either thrust his arm into their chest, chop their hands, or swing through.

Raw Athletic Power

This part of the evaluation makes him a no-brainer. Umeozulu is a legitimate 6-6 and 235 lbs. with long arms, everything you are looking for in a pass rusher. He has experience in even and odd fronts, though, at this point, he's best suited as a 7-tech.

Umeozulu did have some strong plays in run defense lined up as 4 and 5 technique. He held contain well and maintained his gap, making several plays by forcing the back inside and getting to the tackle's inside shoulder.

Everything comes back to this. South Carolina will love his upside, as that physical profile was built to rush the quarterback. His frame suggests he could stand to add fifteen to twenty pounds in college, but that's a stylistic choice that is to be determined.

Active Around The Ball

Defensive linemen rarely force turnovers, but when they do, it's generally because of effort plays. Umeozulu generally maintains his responsibility but finds the ball when he has to. When he gets there, he finds a way to poke the ball free, which happens several times on tape.

Umeozulu plays through the whistle and is constantly fighting to make a play. He's a disruptive rusher that effects the direction of run plays without actually making the tackle, and is a sure bet when wrapping up.

He does have some leverage issues that must be touched up in college, but he should force some turnovers at the next level. Umeozulu is always looking to make a play, which is a quality that should serve him well.

